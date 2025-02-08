9 injured after NYC subway station fills with smoke: FDNY

Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Nine people suffered minor injuries after a New York City subway station filled with smoke Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred at the 191st Street station in Manhattan.

The 1 train hit “some kind of piece of equipment” as it entered the station, FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Mike Woods told reporters at the scene. That object then made contact with the third rail, creating sparks and a “smoke condition,” he said.

Emergency responders assessed nine people, who all suffered from “minor smoke inhalation-type related injuries,” Woods said. Some patients were transported to local hospitals, while others declined medical treatment, he said.

Despite the heavy smoke, Woods said there was “no active fire in the train” and that the situation was “under control.”

There was some damage to the tracks, he said. The rail at the station had to be replaced, the MTA said.

Woods called the investigation “complex” due to the depth of the subway station.

The FDNY has turned the scene over to transit personnel for further investigation and repairs.

Authorities do not believe anyone was responsible for leaving the object on the tracks, but transit officials will continue their investigation.

Delays were reported along parts of the 1 line following the incident, the MTA said.

