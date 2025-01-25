A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti headlining Rolling Loud California 2025

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rolling Loud California is coming back in 2025, going from a three-day to a two-day schedule. Tapped to headline the festival are A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti and Peso Pluma.

Rocky’s headlining on Saturday, March 15, following performances by YG, Sexyy Red, Bossman Dlow, Ab-Soul, Cash Cobain, DDG, Lay Bankz and more. Playboi Carti will headline the following day, after acts including Blxst, Quavo, Dom Kennedy and Tee Grizzley take the stage.

It’s not clear when Peso Pluma will perform, but it will be his first time at the festival.

Passes for the festival, which also features carnival rides, art installations and immersive experiences, go on sale Friday at noon PT.

“We’re excited to switch things up with a two-day format that keeps all the energy of Rolling Loud but makes it more affordable for our fans,” Rolling Loud co-founders/CEOs Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said in a statement. “By cutting down a day, we can offer the same epic lineup, dope activations, and unforgettable vibes at a price that’s easier on the wallet. At the end of the day, it’s all about making sure everyone can come together to celebrate hip-hop without breaking the bank.”

The full lineup can be found at cali.rollingloud.com/lineup/.

