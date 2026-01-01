A$AP Rocky announces Don’t Be Dumb World Tour

Don’t Be Dumb and miss out on A$AP Rocky’s upcoming tour.

Announced Tuesday, Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb World Tour will support his latest album, his first release in eight years. The trek runs from May 27 through Sept. 30 and includes dates across North America, Europe and the U.K.

The North American leg kicks off May 27 and wraps July 11, with stops in cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Toronto. Rocky will then head overseas, performing in Europe and the U.K. from Aug. 25 through Sept. 30.

General tickets go on sale Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. local time via asaprocky.com, following artist and Cash App Visa Card presales.

The tour announcement follows the release of the video for Don’t Be Dumb ﻿tracks “Whiskey (Release Me)” and “Air Force (Black Demarco),” which stars filmmaker Tim Burton. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rocky explained how he convinced Burton to create the album’s cover art.

“I had to basically stalk and harass him for a few years,” Rocky joked. “I hit him up and I was just like, ‘Yo, I’ll be delighted to, like, kick it with you, play you some vibes.’ … I played him the album, the early rendition … and he was rocking with it.”

Though Burton was busy and Rocky doubted it would come together, everything ultimately worked out.

Rocky also recalled meeting Rihanna before he was famous, while hanging out with the late Virgil Abloh and Matthew Williams and struggling to get into a club. “We locked eyes right away. I was just, like, in a daze,” he said, adding he was a “little embarrassed that she caught me bickering with the guard.”

Rihanna, he joked, did not help him get inside.

