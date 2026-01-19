A$AP Rocky celebrates release of latest album, ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

A$AP Rocky had a jam-packed weekend in support of his new album, Don’t Be Dumb, kicking things off with a private album listening party Friday at New York City’s Lavan Midtown.

According to Vibe, the venue was decked out with decals and art inspired by the album’s artwork and a “D.B.D.”-branded helicopter installation. Specialty cocktails were named after Rocky-related themes, including “Don’t Be Dumb,” “AWGE-ARITA” and “The Helicopter.” Guests could look through exclusive merch such as screen-printed Don’t Be Dumb T-shirts and posters, Kiehl’s products and Ray-Ban sunglasses. Attendees also had the chance to customize free Puma sneakers using A$AP Rocky’s text logo, an AWGE stamp or a Stop Snitchin stamp.

DJ Spinking took the 1s and 2s, with A$AP Lou aka Lou Banga taking over to cue up the “Helicopter” single, before playing the rest of the album. “Eight f*****’ years later. Don’t Be f*****’ Dumb s*** finally out!” Rocky told the crowd, thanking them for their support. Jon Batiste, Max B, Fivio Foreign, Lil Mama, DJ Clue, Lenny S, Masika Kalysha, Busta Rhymes and his partner, Rihanna, were in attendance.

Rocky continued the momentum on Saturday Night Live, where he made his debut as musical guest performing “Punk Rocky,” “Helicopter” and the album’s title track, and even appeared in a sketch.

On Sunday — also known as A$AP Yams Day — he honored the late A$AP Mob co-founder Steven Rodriquez. “I LOVE U STEVE , U STILL CHANGING MY LIFE FOR THE BETTER A WHOLE DECADE LATER , HAPPY YAMS DAY! #LONGLIVEYAMS,” he wrote on X.

The weekend also included a pop-up, as well as an Amazon Music livestream featuring pretaped performances of songs from Don’t Be Dumb.

