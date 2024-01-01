A$AP Rocky on Rihanna being the “perfect person” + ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ album

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Conflicts in schedules are some of the “F*****’ Problems” that may arise in a relationship, but that’s not the case for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. The ability to work through those moments is part of why Rocky says Rih’s the “perfect person” for him.

“It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” he says in a cover story for Billboard. “[The relationship] is going great. I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”

Part of Rocky’s busy schedule is attributed to parenthood; he and Rih share sons Riot Rose and RZA Athelston. He’s also been keeping his hands full with music, as he’s gearing to release his forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. Heavily influenced by German expressionism — a 1919 movement focusing on the artist’s innermost fears, desires and turmoil — the album sees him go deep and has already earned approval from Beetlejuice‘s Tim Burton. “I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f****** with it heavy,” Rocky says.

He’s worked with Tyler, The Creator, Pharrell Williams, Hitkidd, Madlib and Metro Boomin for the album, but has been able to keep it cohesive simply by knowing himself.

“You got to know, ‘OK, this is too much. This is too far. This is overkill. This is not enough,'” Rocky says. “That’s what I think makes you a unique artist: when you could determine what’s needed. And what’s unnecessary.”

The album’s release has been pushed back from Aug. 30 to the fall, but Rocky’s dropped a new video for “Highjack.”

