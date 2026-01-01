A$AP Rocky talks being jailed in Sweden, having no ‘real smoke’ with Drake and being a girl dad

Swedish jail, Drake and being a girl dad were among the topics A$AP Rocky discussed in a recent interview with Apple Music. Speaking to Ebro Darden, he opened up about his nearly 30-day experience behind bars in Sweden for an altercation that took place in 2019.

Rocky said he lived in a small cell, needed permission to use the bathroom and had to make makeshift towels, though he suggested the conditions were not as bad as those at Rikers Island.

He noted he “was honored” when his case made international news, President Donald Trump called for his freedom and his peers agreed his incarceration wasn’t right. “That s*** lifted my spirits so crazy,” he said, “that even when I got out, I was still on a high.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky clarified he has no “real smoke” with Drake.

“I just don’t f*** with him,” Rocky said. “We was once friends, I feel like it’s over females. I feel like he wasn’t happy, and he expressed that.”

“I think at some certain point when everybody getting older, it’s just like you’re supposed to be moving on. For you to still be picking at a female and all that, that’s soft to me,” Rocky continued, referencing jabs Drake has made at Rihanna in his music.

Rocky said his new album, Don’t Be Dumb, was his time “to really say something back,” not only to Drake, but to “whoever feel like I’m talking to them.”

Of being a girl dad to daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, he said it’s made him vulnerable and given him a deep appreciation for women and his life.

The full interview is available on YouTube.

Rocky is set to drop a deluxe edition of Don’t Be Dumb. It will feature his surprise release, “Flackito Jodye” featuring Tokischa.

