A$AP Rocky to be honored at Footwear News Achievement Awards for his collab with Puma

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

A$AP Rocky has another award to add to his list of wins. He’s being honored at the Footwear News Achievement Awards aka the Shoe Oscars with the 2024 Collaboration of the Year for his collab with Puma.

“We’ve been working hard together on developing [a] product that speaks to me and my culture and blurs the lines between motorsport, streetwear and fashion. It’s been an exciting challenge, and I’m really happy with how my designs and creative interpretations have come to life,” Rocky said in a statement. “Puma has given me the keys to push the boundaries, and I’m immensely grateful for their trust. This is just the beginning.”

HIs version of the Inhale sneaker and the Mostro shoe sold out.

“In the highly competitive collaborations market, this unique pairing truly stands out,” said Michael Atmore, Footwear News’ editorial director. “Reaching across the worlds of sports, music and pop culture, A$AP Rocky’s powerful influence and artistry combined with Puma’s strong focus on creating must-have product makes for a perfect match. We are thrilled to honor Puma and Rocky at the Footwear News Achievement Awards.”

The event, which honors stars who have influenced the industry with new designs, perspective and more, will take place on Dec. 4.

