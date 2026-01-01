A$AP Rocky to perform songs from ‘Don’t Be Dumb,’ pay tribute to A$AP Yams on ‘Songline’ series

A$AP Rocky fans can get “Wild For a Night” when they tune into his upcoming episode of Amazon Music’s Songline series.

Set to air Sunday, two days after the release of his long-awaited album Don’t Be Dumb, the special will feature performances of songs from the project filmed across various locations in his native New York City. The episode will also include orchestrations by Danny Elfman, storytelling segments and guest appearances from members of the A$AP Mob. There will also be an interview exploring Rocky’s creative process and his evolving artistry.

While the series celebrates the release of his album, it will also pay tribute to late A$AP Mob cofounder A$AP Yams, who died of an overdose on Jan. 18, 2015 — also known as Yams Day — which coincides with the show’s release date.

“IN CELEBRATION OF MY BROTHER A$AP YAMS, PERFORMING IN NEW YORK IS ALWAYS SPECIAL & A FULL CIRCLE MOMENT,” Rocky said in a statement. “YAMS BELIEVED IN THE VISION B4 EVERYONE. I WANT TO THANK AMAZON MUSIC SONGLINE FOR ALLOWING ME TO CELEBRATE THESE MOMENTS.”

The special will premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch, where it will be available to stream for 24 hours.

Don’t Be Dumb arrives Friday and includes the singles “Punk Rocky” and “Helicopter,” the latter of which features a music video that Rocky has clarified is not AI generated, but “generational.”

