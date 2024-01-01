A$AP Rocky to receive Cultural Innovator Award at 2024 British Fashion Awards

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

A$AP Rocky will soon add to his repertoire of accolades and honors, as he is set to receive the Cultural Innovator Award on behalf of the British Fashion Council at the Fashion Awards 2024 on Monday night.

The fundraiser, which supports Britain’s fashion talent pipeline, will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In its social media announcement, the British Fashion Council wrote, “We are delighted to announce that multi-hyphenated artist, entrepreneur, actor and fashion icon @asaprocky, will be honoured as a Cultural Innovator” — an award that “celebrates a leading innovator and imagemaker in the entertainment industry, who over the course of the year, has created viral fashion moments which have had a profound impact on the fashion industry and wider culture.”

Some of A$AP’s fashion projects include the debut of his AGWE menswear brand during this year’s Paris Fashion Week; campaigns for his partner, Rihanna‘s, Savage X Fenty brand; and being featured in Bottega Veneta ads alongside his sons, RZA and Riot.

Also to be honored at the Fashion Awards is Issa Rae, who is named the 2024 Pandora Leader of Change Recipient for her “commitment to authentic representation and her transformative use of storytelling.”

