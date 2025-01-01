A$AP Rocky to stand trial on assault charges in connection to alleged 2021 Hollywood shooting

Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images

Jury selection is set to begin on Tuesday in the trial of A$AP Rocky. The Grammy-nominated rapper and partner to pop star Rihanna faces two felony charges related to a 2021 incident in Hollywood in which he is accused of allegedly shooting at a former friend and music collaborator during a confrontation.

The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, waived his right to appear in person at the trial, according to an ABC station in Los Angeles, KABC. But his lead attorney, Joe Tacopina, said in an Instagram video posted on Friday that the rapper will “certainly” be present in the Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday.

Mayers was charged on Aug. 15, 2022, with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm for allegedly firing a handgun twice in the direction of the alleged victim during a confrontation. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bond after the judge issued an order prohibiting him from having contact with the alleged victim.

﻿If convicted, Mayers could face up to 24 years in prison. He launched his career as part of the rap collective A$AP Mob before releasing his debut solo album in 2013.

“He’s really eager to get this stuff behind him,” Tacopina told ABC News in an interview outside the courtroom on Oct. 22, after the January trial date was set.

“I’m confident in knowing that he will be vindicated,” Tacopina added. “You know, this is a burden for him and his family, his two young children. … And he’s ready. He’s ready to face this head-on.”

Asked if Rihanna will be attending the trial, Tacopina said that she “loves and supports” him, but whether she is present during the proceedings will be a “family decision.”

According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, whose office is prosecuting this case, the alleged assault with a firearm took place in Hollywood on Nov. 6, 2021.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in the statement announcing the charges.

Although the Los Angeles DA’s office did not release the name of the alleged victim at the time, Terrell Ephron, a former friend of Mayers and a member of A$AP Mob who went by the moniker A$AP Relli came forward in August 2022 as the victim of the alleged assault.

Ephron filed a civil lawsuit on Aug. 10, 2022, accusing Mayers of assault, battery, inflicting emotional distress and negligence. He claimed that he was “struck by bullet projectile/fragments” during the alleged assault.

“He was injured physically and mentally,” Ephron’s attorney Jamal Tooson claimed in a phone interview with ABC News at the time.

Tooson did not respond to ABC News’ requests for comment when asked on Monday whether Ephron is expected to take the witness stand during the trial.

Court records show that Mayers denied all wrongdoing in his response to the complaint.

Ephron also filed a defamation lawsuit on Sept. 19, 2023, naming Mayers and his legal team, including Tacopina. Court documents show that in their answer to the complaint, Mayers and his attorneys denied “each and every allegation” outlined in the suit.

According to court records, both cases are pending.

ABC News reached out to Tacopina for further comment.

