A$AP Rocky’s ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ debuts at #1 on ‘Billboard’ 200

A$AP Rocky has earned his first #1 in over a decade with his latest release, Don’t Be Dumb. The project now sits atop the Billboard 200, marking his third #1 album to date.

According to Luminate, the project debuted with 123,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 22. Of that total, 76,000 units came from streaming, giving Rocky his best streaming week ever and landing him a #1 spot on Top Streaming Albums list. Another 47,000 albums were sold, while TEA units accounted for a negligible amount.

Rocky’s partner, Rihanna, celebrated the news on X, writing, “Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!”

The feat follow’s Rocky’s previous number ones, 2013’s 2015’s

