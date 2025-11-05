A$AP Rocky’s grandma loves that he settled down with Rihanna

Tyler Mitchell/Vogue

Rihanna has the approval of A$AP Rocky’s grandma.

In the rapper’s new cover story for Vogue, his grandma Cathy tells the mag she always knew he “was going somewhere,” but says she’s particularly proud of the partner and father he’s become.

“I’m glad that he settled down, and I’m happy with who he settled down with,” Cathy says of Rihanna. “She’s a down- to- earth person.”

“She loves her some Rih Rih,” Rocky says.

He later describes his love for Rihanna to Vogue as “internal, external, infinite, the past, the future” and gives an update on their two sons together, RZA and Riot.

“The older one, he stays to himself—he likes his books,” he says of RZA, while he says Riot “likes to take stuff from his brother so his brother can chase him.”

Rocky will serve as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, set to take place May 5.

