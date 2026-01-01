A$AP Rocky’s long-awaited album, ‘Don’t Be Dumb,’ has arrived

It’s been a long eight years, but A$AP Rocky has finally dropped a new album. Don’t Be Dumb is now available on streaming services, marking his first studio release since 2018’s Testing. There are also exclusive vinyls available in partnership with Quince and Bilt.

The album includes previously released singles “Punk Rocky” and “Helicopter$,” as well as guest appearances from BossMan Dlow, Brent Faiyaz, Danny Elfman, Doechii, Gorillaz, Jon Batiste, Jessica Pratt, Slay Squad, Thundercat, Tyler, The Creator, Westside Gunn and will.i.am. It’s split into two discs, with 15 tracks on the first and two on the second.

There’s speculation that a few songs throw subliminal shots at Drake, including “No Trespassing,” “Playa” and most notably “Stole Ya B****.”

On “Stole Ya B****,” Rocky raps, “First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ b****/ If you stole my style, I need at least like ten percent … N***** getting BBLs, lucky we don’t body shame/ Throwin’ dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game … First you was my bro, p**** n**** switched/ Turned into a opp, f*** his block, he a b****.” The lyrics appear to reference their former friendship; Rocky’s relationship with Rihanna, whom Drake previously dated; and a nod to viral jokes like “BBL Drizzy,” which Metro Boomin popularized amid the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap beef.

Addressing the rumors on The New York Times’ Popcast, Rocky downplayed the idea that the song was specifically for Drake, saying it’s for “whoever feel like it’s about them.”

He added that their fallout took place after “people who started out as friends and just became foes, seemed like they was unhappy for me … started sending shots.”

Rocky will be the musical guest on the Jan. 17 episode of Saturday Night Live.

