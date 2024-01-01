Abundant Life Christian School shooting: 4 killed, 5 hurt; suspect dead

(MADISON, Wis.) — Four people were killed and five others have been hurt from a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, police said.

The suspected shooter, a juvenile, is also dead, police said.

The injured victims’ conditions were not immediately clear.

Officials are working to reunite students with their parents. About 390 students from kindergarten through 12th grade attend the school.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wrote on social media, “My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote, “I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

