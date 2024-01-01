Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison: 2 killed, 6 hurt

(MADISON, Wis.) — Two people were killed and six others have been hurt during a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, police said.

Police had briefly mentioned a higher death toll but later revised the information.

The suspect, a juvenile who used a handgun, is also dead, police said. The suspect is believed to be a student, police said.

Victims’ injuries range from minor to life-threatening, police said.

Officers responded to the active shooter report around 10:57 a.m. No officers fired their weapons, Madison police said.

“I never saw so many police cars in my life — just blue and red lights lining the school, lining the streets. Fire department, paramedics, everybody was there,” swarming the usually quiet neighborhood, John Diaz De Leon told ABC News Live.

He said he saw officers with long guns at the scene and older students run from the school across the parking lot.

“Later on, very slowly in a more orderly fashion, the younger students holding hands were let out to go across the parking lot,” he said.

Officials are working to reunite students with their parents. About 390 students from kindergarten through 12th grade attend the school.

Jill Underly, Wisconsin’s superintendent of public instruction, stressed the need for change, saying in a statement, “This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to protect our children and our educators to ensure that such horrors never happen again. We will not rest until we find solutions that make our schools safe.”

“The time for change is long past,” Underly said.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote, “I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., tweeted, “I have been briefed on the active shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison and my heart goes out to all those impacted. My office is in touch with local and state officials, and I stand ready to assist law enforcement and anyone affected.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wrote on social media, “My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, according to the White House.

