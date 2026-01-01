Acting AG Todd Blanche faces questions on $1.7 billion ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’ tied to Trump lawsuit

(WASHINGTON) — Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche faced questions Tuesday on the $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to compensate those who allege they were wrongly targeted under the Biden administration.

Blanche’s testimony on the Justice Department’s 2027 budget request marked his first appearance before lawmakers since he was tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the Justice Department April after Pam Bondi was removed from the position.

The fund, which was first reported last week by ABC News, was announced Monday as part of a settlement agreement in Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service.

It has already drawn condemnation from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle amid growing questions over how the funds will be distributed and whether they could be awarded to political backers of the president and even potentially the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Blanche notably declined to rule out potential payouts for individuals who assaulted law enforcement, saying eligibility will be determined by commissioners.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Tuesday that he is “not a big fan” of the fund.

“And I am not sure exactly how they intend to use it. But my understanding is that was just announced. I don’t see a purpose for that,” Thune told reporters at the Capitol.

Blanche, in defense of the fund, sought to compare it to an Obama-era initiative that set up ways to settle claims brought by Native Americans who had alleged they had been subject to widespread mistreatment by the government.

He also argued that the fund won’t solely be used to compensate supporters of the administration.

“It’s not limited to — to Republicans, … it’s not limited to Biden weaponization, it’s not limited to in any way, scope or form to Jan. 6 or to Jack Smith,” Blanche said at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing. “There’s no limitation on the — on the claims.”

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen lambasted Blanche for seeking to compare the $1.776 billion fund to the Obama-era initiative for Native Americans.

Van Hollen noted that specific fund received sign off from a federal judge, whereas Monday’s announcement had no judicial involvement or approval.

Blanche won’t rule out payouts for individuals who assaulted law enforcement

Pressed whether individuals who assaulted Capitol Police officers would be eligible for payments, Blanche said, “Anybody in this country is eligible to apply if they believe they’re a victim of weaponization.”

Blanche wouldn’t commit to setting a policy that bans funds being distributed to anyone who assaulted police, saying the commissioners overseeing the fund will be tasked with deciding who is eligible.

“But why not this specific issue of violent acts, convicted of violent acts against police officers? Do you feel they should get compensation after being convicted of violent acts?” Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley asked the acting attorney general.

“My feelings don’t, don’t matter, senator,” Blanche replied.

Blanche was also questioned on whether he would rule out certain individuals from being eligible for payments, specifically Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. The acting attorney general reiterated that anyone can apply.

“The commissioners will set rules, I’m sure. That’s not for me to set, that’s for the commissioners. … And whether an individual Oath Keeper, as you just mentioned, applies for compensation is — anybody in this country can apply,” Blanche said.

Blanche doesn’t say who will serve as fund commissioners

Facing questions about who would be eligible for possible payouts, Blanche told lawmakers he will “commit” to “making sure that the commissioners are effectively doing their job.”

Blanche, though, did not name who will be on the five-person commission — nor did he say who he would appoint.

He also said he has “no idea” if Trump will make suggestions.

Blanche claims there will be ‘full transparency’ on fund, but with caveats

In an exchange with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, Blanche was questioned over whether disbursements from the $1.776 billion will be subject to public disclosure.

Blanche said he wanted to be “careful” in his answer given privacy laws that might restrict the Justice Department from disclosing certain information, but otherwise said there would be “full transparency” via regularly quarterly reports that will be released by the department regarding the commission’s actions.

“The reason why I want to be careful of my answer is because there’s obviously laws that exist around privacy that would — may prevent some of the information that commission takes in from being fully public,” Blanche said. “Beyond that, there will be full transparency, and I commit to you that beyond the … laws that exist around privacy and privileges and whatnot.”

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