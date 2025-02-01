After House votes to avert government shutdown, Senate Democrats face ‘stark’ choice

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In dramatic fashion, House Republicans passed a bill to fund the government through the end of September 2025 — a major victory for Speaker Mike Johnson, who has previously relied on Democrats for bipartisan support to avert a shutdown.

The House voted 217-213 to pass the spending bill, known as a continuing resolution, days before some funding runs out.

Following the House vote — which saw just a single Republican defection — Johnson thanked President Donald Trump, who helped convince GOP holdouts to support the bill.

“We are united in our mission to deliver the America first agenda,” Johnson said in a post on X.

The spending bill now heads to the Senate — where it requires 60 votes to pass, and its fate is uncertain.

The House’s approval has left Senate Democrats divided on the “stark” decision ahead.

What will Senate Democrats do?

“There are really only two options: One is vote for a pretty bad CR. Or the other is to vote for a potentially even worse shutdown,” said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, following the House vote. “So it’s a very tough choice,”

Democrats met for two hours Tuesday with no consensus on how they planned to handle the vote on the bill — and the fissure is palpable.

Some Democrats are clearly leaning toward casting a painful vote to oppose the House package and effectively shut down the government.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., branded the House-passed CR a “shutdown bill” that Republicans will bear responsibility for in a floor speech Tuesday night.

“A budget is a reflection of our values,” Warren said on the floor. “This proposal makes crystal clear where Republicans’ values lie. After months of bipartisan talks, they’re walking away from the negotiating table and offering a non-starter House bill that forces us to the brink of a full government shutdown. The Republican shutdown playbook is dangerous, and it will hurt working families.”

Though she did not expressly state how she plans to vote on the package, she said House Democrats were right to oppose the measure, and said the Senate should follow suit.

“Democrats in the House have showed us they are united,” Warren said, when asked if Senate Democrats should be united in their opposition to the House package. “Why should it be different in the Senate?”

Separately, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries suggested Tuesday that Senate Democrats should oppose the measure.

“The strong House Democratic vote in opposition to this reckless Republican spending bill speaks for itself,” Jeffries said.

Senate Dem: Vote ‘like a bad dream’

Pointing to the “stark” choice Senate Democrats face, King said he has concerns that the “uncharted” territory of a shutdown under the new Trump administration that has already laid off federal employees.

“A shutdown is uncharted territory when you’ve got an administration that at least in some ways probably would welcome a shutdown because that would give the president almost unlimited power: deciding who is essential who is not unessential, folding up agencies,” King said. “So that is the dilemma that is being discussed.”

The House has left town for the week after passing their bill. If Democrats in the Senate want to avoid a shut down on Friday night, they’ll have to furnish at least eight votes to do it, with Republican Sen. Rand Paul already stating he’ll oppose the package.

It’s unclear what route they’ll ultimately choose but some members are clearly plagued by the choice.

“They made a bunch of changes, I want to see what they’re changing,” Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. said.

“I’m not happy … It’s one of those things once we go through it, it’s going to feel like a bad dream. I’ve got to go through it.”

House vote: 1 Republican ‘No,’ 1 Democratic ‘Yes’

In the House vote, Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie voted no — despite pressure from the president in the form of a primary threat. In a Truth Social post Monday, Trump suggested that the defection warranted mounting a primary campaign against Massie.

To pass the measure Tuesday afternoon, Johnson relied on some GOP support from Republicans who had never voted in favor of a continuing resolution.

Rep. Jared Golden was the only Democrat who voted with Republicans. All other Democrats voted against the measure — potentially previewing the posture of Senate Democrats.

“This CR is not perfect, but a shutdown would be worse. Even a brief shutdown would introduce even more chaos and uncertainty at a time when our country can ill-afford it,” Golden posted on X.

He also slammed Democrats for using what he called “messaging gimmicks” about the bill.

The bill funds the government at current levels through Sept. 30, 2025.

What’s in the bill?

The 99-page bill decreases spending overall from last year’s funding levels, but increases spending for the military by about $6 billion.

While there is an additional $6 billion for veterans’ health care, non-defense spending is about $13 billion lower than fiscal year 2024 levels.

The legislation leaves out emergency funding for disasters, but provides a boost in funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation operations.

It also increases funding for W.I.C. by about $500 million, a program that provides free groceries to low-income women and children.

Now that the House has dispatched its bill to the Senate, it’s not yet clear how it will fare as it will require significant bipartisan support to pass the upper chamber.

Vote was major test of Johnson’s leadership

The spending bill was a major test for Johnson. In the absence of Democratic support, Johnson could only afford to lose one Republican vote before a second defection killed the bill.

In a statement following the vote, Johnson said Republicans “stood for the American people” and blasted Democrats who he said “decided to double down on partisan politics.”

Johnson had crucial allies in Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who lobbied House Republicans to shore up support ahead of the vote.

In the final hours before the Tuesday vote, Trump worked the phones, reaching out to the House Republicans who remained undecided.

On Tuesday morning, Vance attended a closed-door House conference meeting where he urged House Republicans to get on board with the vote and emphasized the importance of not shutting the government down, members said to ABC News.

Government funding is set to lapse at the end of the day on Friday, March 14.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.