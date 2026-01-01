Akon’s ‘Beautiful Day’ album spotlights rising artists, shares message of positivity

Akon’s new album, Beautiful Day, bridges cultures, genres and generations with a wide range of collaborators, including R&B artist SIMIEN, dance electronic DJ/producer Ochok and others he’s actively helping to spotlight. Akon told ABC Audio he’s committed to supporting new artists following his own struggles in the industry.

“They need that platform, especially when they come in with such talent that the world needs to hear. I didn’t have that opportunity when I was coming up … the doors was being shut in my face … so I never really wanted the artists to feel that, especially when they’re in a position where they actually are genuine to that craft that they’re trying to … share with the rest of the world,” Akon said. “So, if I’m in a position where it doesn’t cost me nothing to give that artist that exposure, why not?”

He added that while he wants to support many artists, he only focuses on what he can manage.

“I’m only one man and only can do so much,” he said. “There’s gonna be a lot more coming, but I am doing what I can responsibly handle, and properly promote and give the attention to.”

To that end, he helped promote SIMIEN’s “Sugar” single, which he’s featured on, much like he did his own album. Akon said they’re “about to be so big.”

Beautiful Day is led by “Akon’s Beautiful Day,” a song he believes resonates with people because of its positivity.

“Look at the world we live in today and how much is going on negatively around us that distracts us from the great things we should be appreciating,” he said. “That record actually brings you in that moment, like, damn … no matter how bad I got it, it’s somebody out there that got it worse.”

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