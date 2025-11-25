Alicia Keys says she’s ‘creating new music’: ‘It is very, very special

It’s been a few years since Alicia Keys released her last studio album, Keys, but she says new music is in the works.

“I’m writing right now, creating new music,” she says in a recent interview with Billboard. “It is very, very special. I just feel like I’m getting better and better, so that’s all happening.”

She adds “there’s a lot of phenomenal things bubbling, but I just take my time — just like Hell’s Kitchen, just take my time putting it all together.”

“It’s just a beautiful time of no limits,” Alicia continues. “That’s how I look at everything.”

While Keys was released in 2021, Alicia hasn’t completely starved her fans. She dropped a holiday album, Santa Baby, in 2022 and appears on the new song “L’aurora” by Italian vocalist Eros Ramazzotti.

“It’s my first time singing in Italian,” she says of “L’aurora.” “It’s such a beautiful process to continue to learn and try things that are new and different, so I’m really excited about that.”

Alicia has also provided a new holiday song for fans to tune into: the cast of her Hell’s Kitchen musical released “Hell’s Kitchen’s a Merry Little Christmas,” bringing to fruition an idea that came about one year ago.

“For different reasons it didn’t come together,” Alicia tells Billboard. “This year we knew we wanted to do it, so we put it together now.”

“I love it so much. It’s such a beautiful version,” she continues. “Of course, the holidays are such a beautiful time to celebrate that warm, festive feeling. We wanted to bring some Hell’s Kitchen energy.”

