Alicia Keys to receive Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at fourth annual Recording Academy Honors

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Alicia Keys‘ influence and reach go beyond music into film, beauty and even some philanthropy, which is why she’s been named the recipient of the Black Music Collective’s Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. She’ll receive the honor at the fourth annual Recording Academy Honors, taking place Jan. 30 in Los Angeles.

“From her timeless music to her unwavering dedication to uplifting others, Alicia has made an indelible impact on the world,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “Alicia embodies everything the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award represents – her artistry knows no bounds, her advocacy inspires meaningful change, and her influence has profoundly shaped culture. We are honored to celebrate her extraordinary legacy and the transformative contributions she continues to make in music and beyond.”

Alicia will be the third person to win the award after it debuted on the Grammy telecast in 2023. Dre was the first recipient, followed by 2024’s honoree, Jay-Z.

