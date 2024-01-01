All Future’s ‘Mixtape Pluto’ songs land on the Hot 100

Epic Records

Future‘s Mixtape Pluto appears to be a hit with fans. In addition to landing at #1 on the Billboard 200, all songs on the album have made it onto the Hot 100.

The highest charting songs are in the top 25. “Teflon Don,” “Too Fast” and “Lil Demon” came in at #21, #23 and #25, respectively. “Ski” landed at #26, followed by “Plutoski” at #29, and the Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Like That” at #39.

Also making the top 50 are songs “Ready to Cook Up” at #42 and “Ocean” at #46.

The remaining songs are all scattered out, with the lowest charting song, “Made My Hoe Faint,” landing at #85.

Future’s Mixtape Pluto marks his third #1 album of the year, following his joint albums with Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You. Reacting to the accomplishment, he wrote, “OH S***! Three No. 1s is [crazy] work.”

Wale also praised him, tweeting, “Future means so much to hip-hop. A top ten. I’m not debating that one.”

