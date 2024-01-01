Allegations against Jay-Z won’t affect his and Roc Nation’s partnership with NFL

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Jay-Z‘s relationship with the NFL has not been affected by the recent allegations against him and Diddy.

At a press conference Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded to a question about the civil lawsuit alleging Hov and Diddy raped a 13-year-old girl after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

“We are aware of the civil allegations and Jay Z’s really strong response to that,” he said. “We know obviously that litigation is happening. But from our standpoint our relationship is not changing with them, including our preparations for the next Super Bowl.”

He said that Jay and Roc Nation, who work as the NFL’s live music entertainment strategist, were “great partners” that “provide a lot of value” to the NFL, including the Super Bowl, “other events they’ve advised us on and helped us with” and “the social justice area.”

Jay has denied the allegations against him.

