Anderson .Paak surprises fans with Sheila E., Dr. Dre at FireAid event

Live Nation/AEG Presents/Azoff Company/LA Clippers

Anderson .Paak took the stage at the Kia Forum Thursday for the FireAid concert, raising money for those affected by the LA wildfires.

He tapped Prince collaborator and Queen of Percussion Sheila E. for help with songs “Put Me Thru” and “Come Down,” and flexed his own skills on the drums before heading to the front of the stage. He later surprised fans when he brought out California native Dr. Dre, who performed “Still D.R.E.” before expressing gratitude for their support and reminding them of the reason for the event.

“I want to say this is a magical moment for me. I got so much love for you guys and this summer will be the mark of 40 years that I’ve been in this business,” Dre said. “And I appreciate all the love that you guys have been giving me, and the reason that we’re here, I appreciate all the first responders and firemen that put their lives on the line and I appreciate all that love. It’s all about love for me to night. But guess what else I got?”

He then performed his song “California Love.”

FireAid also featured sets by Lil Baby, who took the stage with “So Sorry” and “Emotionally Scarred,” and Stevie Wonder, who performed “Love’s In Need Of Love Today,” before bringing out Sting and Flea for help with “Superstition” and “Higher Ground.”

Earth, Wind & Fire were also on the lineup; they performed “That’s the Way of the World,” “Shining Star” and “September.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward “short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California,” according to FireAid’s website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.