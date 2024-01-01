André 3000 performs, talks ‘New Blue Sun’ on ‘Tonight Show’

Epic Records

André 3000 brought his flute to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where he performed his song “BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000® Shirt Embroidered.” He also talked about his 2023 album, New Blue Sun.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, he explained that his album’s intro track, “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time,” is a true story. He said although he’d been “producing, making beats and still trying to do a vocal, rap kind of situation,” he was playing the flute at the time and decided to enjoy and share that music with the world, hence the social media posts and jokes about him playing his instrument in various parks.

“You know how when you have your phone you’re usually just, you know, scrolling and looking at — I’ll play flute,” Three Stacks said. “So it’ll just be something I’ll do if I’m waiting on my coffee to get made or something like that. … And it was crazy because I was spending a lot of time in Philly, working on a film, and so I would walk around Philly playing a lot. People would stop me in the street and they’d like, ‘You know it’s a game now.’”

André notes that while fans knew him for rapping, he’d always had an interest in wind instruments.

“I’ve been playing the particular flute that got me down this path for about seven years,” he said. “But I’ve always been into wind instruments, even during Outkast times.”

The full interview can be found on YouTube.com.

