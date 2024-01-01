Anika Noni Rose, Estelle, Michael Ealy appear in PSA video urging fans to register to vote

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Anika Noni Rose, Estelle, Michael Ealy and more appear in a PSA in which they encourage people to register to vote. Launched on Tuesday’s National Voter Registration Day, the “I, Too, Am America” campaign drew inspiration from Langston Hughes‘ 1926 poem “I, Too,” with Jason Butler Harner and Shohreh Aghdashloo also part of the campaign.

“’I, Too, Am America’ is a reminder and a declaration that we will not be erased from the identity of the United States of America,” said Tamara N. Houston, the founder of ICON MANN, which organized the campaign. “It is the ‘anything is possible if you work hard’ reality expressed daily through the contributions of the multicultural communities that make this the greatest country.”

“With so much continued divisiveness being generated daily, it was important for ICON MANN to create a message of unity,” Houston continued. “America’s heritage is found in its diversity and embrace of its people. When conceiving ‘I, Too, Am America,’ it was essential to ensure that there was representation for all.”

“I, Too, Am America” will air 48 times on the Revolt cable channel from Sept. 17 to Sept. 29.

