Ari Lennox gives fans ‘one more taste’ of new album ‘Vacancy’ ahead of its release

The countdown to Ari Lennox‘s upcoming album, Vacancy, continues. Following the title track and single “Under the Moon,” she announced she’s giving fans another preview ahead of the album’s release date.

“The Vacancy Motel has reopened its doors. ‘Twin Flame’ arrives this Friday, January 9th,” she wrote alongside an image of her posing in the doorway in an off-white fur coat, seemingly in the same green room seen on the album’s artwork. “I wanted to give y’all one more taste before the album drops.”

Vacancy is set to arrive on Jan. 23, marking Ari’s third studio album and first since her departure from Dreamville Records. Featuring production from “Pressure” hitmakers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, among others, the project is now available for presave.

