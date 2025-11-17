Armed men break into Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Florida home

Four armed men allegedly forced their way into the Florida home of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Sunday night while his mother was inside, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home on Duckweed Road just before 10 p.m. ET. They were told four masked men with handguns entered the residence, physically held the rapper’s mother and ransacked the property.

Video published by TMZ shows Tekashi’s mother being taken outside by one of the intruders.

The suspects allegedly asked for cash and car keys. The Sheriff’s Office said they fled in a vehicle before deputies arrived.

6ix9ine clarified he was not at home in a video reshared by Complex.

“I think everyone in America and everyone across the world knows that I’m on house arrest,” he said. “Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People, I guess, saw that I was on live stream with Jack Dougherty. They took that opportunity to f****** do some p**** s***.

“They don’t get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old,” he went on. “Y’all know I’m supposed to come home. Y’all know I’m home all the time. I’m on house arrest. So y’all take the opportunity that I’m not home … I don’t think nobody respects that s***.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.