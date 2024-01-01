Ashanti gushes about relationship with ‘soulmate’ Nelly: ‘It’s priceless’

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images

Ashanti spent her weekend celebrating husband Nelly, who celebrated 50 years of living Saturday. She threw him a gold-themed birthday bash at Tao in Las Vegas and took some time to gush to Entertainment Tonight about her “soulmate.”

“I don’t tell him all the time, but I’ve learned a lot about … just being grateful, graceful, and giving people grace. Being open-minded and level-headed and not too emotional,” she says of Nelly.

“It’s priceless, honestly, just to have my soulmate, like my person, like my best friend, like my protector,” Ashanti later said. “The universe doesn’t make mistakes.”

Nelly also raved about wife, telling ET, “She’s a great person, she’s a great mother. Even when it comes to doing this—having birthday parties and things like that. So to have that person with you, it’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s it.'”

Nelly and Ashanti rekindled their relationship in September 2023 following a nearly 10-year hiatus. They’ve since married and welcomed their first child together, son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes.

Nelly surprised Ashanti with an island-themed birthday party in October and shared moments from the event on Instagram.

“Happy Bday To the most beautiful woman in the world,” the caption began. “Putting Smiles on your face is something i wake up thinking about and the thing I love doing the most… grateful to have someone who loves and appreciate me as much as I do them … love you mama.”

At his bash, they sang Ashanti’s “Baby” together, with Anderson .Paak, Kandi Burruss, Kevin Hart and more in attendance.

