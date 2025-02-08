Ashanti mourns the loss of Irv Gotti: ‘I can’t believe things ended like this’

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Ashanti has broken her silence on the death of Irv Gotti, who helped launch her music career. She was signed to his label Murda Inc. in the 2000s, and he produced some of her biggest songs.

“I can’t believe things ended like this….and it makes me so sad,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of the Murda Inc. roster. “We weren’t on the best terms the past few years but as I’ve always said, through our ups and downs I will forever be grateful for everything that you’ve done for me. We made history and that will remain infinite.”

“I’ve always respected your musical genius and ability to push me to be my best.. All the greatness and positive things that came, far outweigh the dark and negative times,” she continued. “I have always prayed for you to find peace. Sending love and prayers to the entire family.”

Ashanti’s relationship with Irv in recent years included some tension, following Irv’s claims on Drink Champs that they had a physical and romantic relationship. She later addressed the comments on Angie Martinez‘s IRL podcast.

“Let’s clear this up,” she said. “We’re not gonna say relationship. We dealt with each other, but was Irv my boyfriend? Was I his girlfriend? Never … Irv had several girlfriends, so I’m a little confused by the label and the description.”

“Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things,” she also said, noting she believed “manipulation played a heavy part into me and Irv’s situation.” “He would make it feel like family-family-family, and on the other hand, he would tell me, ‘Nobody even likes you … growing and becoming a woman.’ … You start to reflect on certain things and it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s what was going on!’”

Irv passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

