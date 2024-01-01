At least 11 injured in explosion at manufacturing plant in Louisville, Kentucky: Police

WHAS

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — At least 11 people were reported injured in an explosion at a manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky, police said.

A “hazardous materials incident” was reported Tuesday afternoon at the address of a Givaudan Sense Colour facility, according to the Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

The cause of the explosion, which occurred around 3 p.m. local time, is unknown at this time, officials said.

All those injured are employees of Givaudan Sense Colour, a natural food coloring plant, officials said.

One person who was trapped following the explosion was rescued, while several others were evacuated, officials said.

No fatalities have been reported in the incident.

Residents within two blocks of the facility, located at 1901 Payne St., have been evacuated, officials said.

A shelter-in-place order was also issued for those within a 1-mile radius of the facility but it has since been lifted, officials said.

Agents with Louisville’s division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding and assisting with the “critical incident,” the agency said.

Air monitoring is clear at this time, officials said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged those in the area to follow guidance from local officials “while responders work to secure the area” and said he is “praying for the safety of all involved.”

Givaudan Sense Colour makes colors used in food, and other applications, according to its website.

