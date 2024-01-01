Atlanta rapper OG Maco dies at 32

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Following TMZ’s report that Atlanta rapper OG Maco passed away at 32, his manager, Poppa Perc, confirmed the news, followed by a joint statement from Maco’s family.

“With heavy hearts, we share the breaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco,” the statement read of Maco, born Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr. “His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact.”

“While we grieve this immense lose, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived — one that will continue to inspire and uplift others,” the statement said. “Maco’s influence, both as an artist and as a person, will remain forever etched in our hearts.”

OG Mac’s death comes days after his family revealed he’d been hospitalized and “was in critical but stable condition.” Poppa Perc told AllHipHop he had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, later seemingly referring to the death in a post shared Friday.

“We lost a legend last night,” he wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a broken-heart emoji.

OG Mac was best known for his 2014 viral hit “U Guessed It.” He was signed to Quality Control Music.

