Attorney general threatens Boosie with legal action, alleges he used college student’s name to promote event

The Louisiana attorney general is threatening to take legal action against Boosie Badazz, who she claims used the name of a deceased college student in association with his Boosie Bash.

Speaking to WBRZ, Attorney General Liz Murrill alleged Boosie created a scholarship fund in honor of Caleb Wilson, who died after being hazed by a fraternity at Southern University. She says he announced his plan to start a fund with money from his festival without the consent of Wilson’s parents.

“All of this apparently came together in a very short order, and I think the promoters saw an opportunity to promote the event on the backs of people who just suffered an unimaginable loss. It is just disgusting, they owe the family an apology. If they wanted to do this, the first people they should have asked was the family,” said Murrill. She requested Boosie remove Caleb’s “name, image, and any reference to a scholarship for him.”

Boosie later responded to the claims, noting he’d been promoting Boosie Bash long before Wilson’s death.

“ITS SAD FOR THIS LAWYER [AND] FAMILY TO SAY I PROMOTED MY EVENT OFF SOMEONES PASSING. MY EVENT WAS PROMOTED ON EVENTBRITE SINCE NOV 14. THIS INCIDENT HAPPENED A WEEK BEFORE MY EVENT WAS TO TAKE PLAC. HOW THE F*** CAN I CAPITALIZE OFF SOMEONE DEATH FOR A CONCERT. THAT AINT ME,” Boosie. “A DEATH OF A STUDENT WONT HELP A CONCERT IT WOULD HURT A CONCERT. I WAS ASK TO HELP THE SITUATION N THATS WHAT I WAS DOING ONCE I MADE IT HOME. BUT FOR YALL TO SAY THAT YALL ARE TAKING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SOMEONE WHO IS TRYING TO HELP YALL IS A SLAP N MY FACE N COMPLETELY WRONG.”

He later posted on social platform X, asking Murrill and Wilson’s family to get in touch with him.

