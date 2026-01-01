Baby Keem, Mariah the Scientist, Clipse and more to perform at 2026 Outside Lands festival

The 2026 lineup for Outside Lands festival has been announced, and Baby Keem, Mariah the Scientist and Clipse are a few of the stars representing the genres of hip-hop and R&B.

GloRilla, Durand Bernarr and Destin Conrad have also been tapped to perform. Charli XCX, Rüfüs Du Sol and The Strokes are this year’s headliners.

The festival is slated to take place Aug. 7 to 9 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, where it returns for an eighth year. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 12 p.m. PT, following a few presales.

