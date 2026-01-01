KJLH logo

Baby Keem to host live listening event for upcoming ‘Ca$ino’ ﻿album

News, Urban

Baby Keem is giving fans a chance to listen to his album Ca$ino ahead of its release. The rapper is set to host a live listening event Thursday on his YouTube channel. It will begin at 8 p.m. PT and feature a special performance from Keem.

Ca$ino arrives on Friday, marking Keem’s sophomore studio album. His rollout has included the release of an accompanying documentary series, which so far has featured home footage of a young Keem; images and stories about life in Las Vegas; and interviews with his friends, colleagues and family, including his first cousin once removed Kendrick Lamar.

“I understand the hardship before he was born. His mom, that’s my first cousin. I already knew what she’s been through or was going through and just the history of our family in general. We don’t call ourselves the Hillbillies for nothing,” K.Dot says in a clip. “Section 8, welfare, general relief, AFDC, this is the story of a warfare environment and a warfare psychologically to try to change our generational curses.”

Keem will be supporting the album with a tour. He’s also announced dates and locations for a few album signing events. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

The music. The moves. The icon.

MJ the Musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Back by overwhelming demand, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical MJ is making a victorious return to Los Angeles. MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson’s singular moves and signature sound, offering a rare glimpse at the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Don’t miss your chance to experience the show that’s electrifying sold-out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, London’s West End, and Hamburg, Germany once again at the Hollywood Pantages Theater in April 2026.

TICKETS AND INFO »