‘Baby, this is Keke Palmer’ returns for season 3

Keke Palmer is back with a third season of her podcast, Baby, this is Keke Palmer, and this go round, “she’s not afraid to dig into the hot takes and the topics that we’re all dying to understand,” a press release states.

“This season feels different, not because the conversations are louder but because they’re deeper. This show has never been about gotcha moments. This season we are choosing curiosity over certainty, context over chaos, conversation over combat,” Keke adds in a video shared to socials. “I’m not here to speak for my guests, and I’m not here to speak over them either. I’m here to ask the questions that let you see for yourself because culture isn’t a headline, it’s a reflection, and this show, it’s the mirror. So let’s get into it.”

The first episode, out now, features Demi Lovato, with future guests including Nia Long, Niecy Nash-Betts, Coi Leray, Ella Mai, Mya, Durand Bernarr and Robin Thede.

New episodes are set to drop every Thursday.

