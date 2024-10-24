Babyface announces more Sin City shows

Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Babyface has a few more shows lined up for him in Vegas. He’s announced more shows at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, set to take place during Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day weekends.

“We will be back on Valentine’s Day weekend and Mother’s Day weekend and I couldn’t be more excited to spend those with you! This one is for the lovers and the mothers – get ready!” he captioned a video, in which he announces the news alongside some Vegas showgirls.

The Love Day shows will go down on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 at 8 p.m., while the May shows are scheduled for May 9 and May 10 at the same time.

Babyface kicked off his Vegas run with shows on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, treating fans to a set that included performances of hits “Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “When Can I See You Again” and some of the songs he produced for other artists.

As noted in his caption, Babyface will have “two more shows to close this year out (Nov 8 & 9).”

“Let’s dance, let’s time travel, let’s slow dance,” he wrote. “IYKYK.”

Tickets for Babyface’s new shows go on sale Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com, with presales happening before then. An artist presale starts Tuesday with the code BABYFACE, and the Citi presale goes from Tuesday at 10 a.m. to Thursday at 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.