Backpacker dies after suffering ‘sudden medical complications’ at national park

Gaj Rudolf / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 37-year-old backpacker has died after suffering “sudden onset medical complications” while hiking at a national park in Michigan, authorities said.

The currently unnamed 37-year-old female hiker from Battle Creek, Michigan, was with a hiking partner late Monday afternoon near Lake LeSage at Isle Royale National Park in Michigan when authorities say she began to experience “sudden onset medical complications,” according to a statement from the National Park Service detailing the incident.

“As her condition deteriorated, she was eventually unable to walk, lost consciousness, and stopped breathing,” park officials said. “CPR was provided but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.”

Other backpackers in the area were able contact Michigan State Police who subsequently relayed the message to a National Park Service dispatch center, NPS said.

“Park ranger/EMTs located and stayed with the party Monday evening. Early Tuesday morning a crew of Isle Royale staff responded to transport the party from a remote location,” authorities said.

“The Isle Royale community extends their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” NPS continued.

An investigation into the woman’s death is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.