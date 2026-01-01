Belly Gang Kushington on growing fame, feature requests and more: ‘I just feel like I’m blessed’

Belly Gang Kushington has been on the Urban radio chart with his song “Friend Do,” and now he’s been named Billboard‘s Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month for March.

With the momentum building, he tells Billboard he notices the shift in attention for more than just his music.

“We can’t go nowhere [without being recognized],” he says. “Some people dead-a** think I’m the white tee guy,” he says, referencing the $100 T-shirts he once sold. “Some think I’m the guy on the expressway. The majority of people say I’m the ‘Friend Do’ guy or ‘Popeyes’ guy, then like real music fans.” He notes that some people even ask for photos uncertain of what he’s known for.

“It’s getting to the point now, at certain places they ripping my clothes and s*** at shows, it’s getting crazy,” he says of his growing fame. “I’m happy for all of it. I take every picture, bruh. I just feel like I’m blessed and I could make their whole day.”

Belly’s buzz has led to him working with Dess Dior, BigXthaPlug and YTB Fatt, to name with few, while more requests fill his DMs. Though he doesn’t sit around thinking about his desired features, he says he’s open to working with Drake, Travis Scott and even a homeless man playing a violin, adding he would take “a verse from 2Pac and Adele hook.”

Looking ahead, Belly is preparing to release a new album in the coming months and will possibly follow that with another drop. As for personal his goals, he says, “I just want to continue to be able to work every day. I don’t really got no money goals, no number goals. I just want to learn how to be happy.”

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