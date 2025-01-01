Beloved family tortoise found safe after LA fires

In this screen grab from a video released by the San Dimas Sheriff’s Station, a tortoise was sucessfully rescued after the owner’s home was destroyed by fire. Via San Dimas Sheriff’s Station/Instagram

(LOS ANGELES) — A beloved pet tortoise has been found safe in the wake of California wildfires.

The rescue occurred after the family’s Altadena home was destroyed in the Eaton Fire, according to the San Dimas Sheriff’s Station.

In a video the station shared Saturday to Instagram, a deputy was seen bringing the 100-pound tortoise, Rocky, to safety.

Rocky was found in a hole in the family’s backyard, the sheriff’s office said.

The family can be heard cheering and celebrating as a deputy carried Rocky over to them.

“Yay! Rocky’s home!” a woman can be heard saying in the video.

ABC News has reached out to Rocky’s family for comment.

