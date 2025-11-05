BET expands ‘Sistas’ universe with upcoming show ‘Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas’

BET+

Tyler Perry‘s creative juices continue to flow, as he has a new show making its way to BET. Titled Divorce Sistas, it follows the sisterhood of close friend Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany and Bridgette, who go through challenges in their circle while dealing with the highs and lows of their respective love lives.

Tyler created, wrote, directed and executive produced the new series, which expands on the Sistas universe. He got help from the ensemble cast, which features LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indréa Ellis, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, Jennifer Sears, RonReaco Lee, DeVon Franklin, Donovan Christie Jr. and Robert Christopher Riley.

The show is set to premiere on the day of the BET Awards, June 9, and will be available to stream the following day on BET+.

The news of the show arrives days after Khadeen, a social media influencer, author, host and one-half of the new podcast Ellis Ever After, teased she’d be getting into her acting bag.

“I’ve taken the last just about 15 years of life to grow our family,” she told ABC Audio. “That’s roughly 15 years of having a baby, getting back, starting to work again, having a baby, getting back, having a baby, getting back. That was four times. So I am looking forward to getting back into my acting bags more consistently. And maybe that’s what happened this year. Y’all are gonna have to stay tuned to see what I have next. But this is something that I’ve been trying to do and wanting to do for some time.“

“I might have stumbled on an opportunity. So let’s just say all the years of investing in the family, but also going to school for performance and all, it’s going to come to fruition for me soon,” she continued. “I’ve never felt so alive in a professional space till this moment.”

