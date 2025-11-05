BET to honor ‘106 & Park’ at 25th anniversary awards show

Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the BET Awards, the annual celebration will include a tribute to its music video countdown show 106 & Park. Former hosts Free and AJ Calloway will reunite onstage with Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz and Terrence J, who subsequently took control of the reins. There will be also performances from Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I. and of course Mr. 106 & Park himself, Bow Wow.

106 & Park will also be celebrated with events taking place during the BET Experience Fan Fest, including a Freestyle Friday Battle on June 7 and June 8. A recreation of the set complete with photo ops will go down June 8 with former hosts looking back on their favorite moments. On June 9, Terrence J will host the Red Carpet preshow, which will feature its own set of freestyle battles, throwback performances and an exclusive world premiere music video.

“106 & Park was more than just a music countdown show; it was the heartbeat of Black youth culture and one of the highest-rated BET programs for over a decade,” BET President Scott Mills said in a statement. “From Freestyle Friday to unforgettable live performances, it launched careers, influenced fashion, and became a platform where voices, style, and sound converged. 106 & Park both celebrated and fueled many of the most important musical and culture evolutions that occurred during its two-and-a-half-decade tenure.”

The 25th annual BET Awards will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

