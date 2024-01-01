BeyGOOD Foundation supports University of Houston Law Center’s Criminal Justice Clinic with $100K gift

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Beyoncé‘s BeyGOOD Foundation has donated $100,000 to the University of Houston Law Center’s Criminal Justice Clinic.

The money will pay for a full-time faculty member and director, according to a release, making way for increased enrollment and expanded services, including better community outreach efforts that are intended to help and teach underserved communities in neighborhoods surrounding the University of Houston. Students will be taught to work within the criminal justice system, learning legal and lawyering skills, as well as “how to critically evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the system so they can serve communities that lack options for effective and ethical legal representation,” says J. Anna Cabot, assistant dean of clinical programs at UHLC.

“I am delighted that the BeyGOOD Foundation has made this very generous gift to the UH Law Center,” added Dean Leonard Baynes in a statement. “Not only will this funding help establish a full-time criminal justice clinic that provides pro bono legal services in our community, but it will also supercharge our already excellent criminal law and justice programming.”

“We are so appreciative to the BeyGOOD Foundation for this impactful gift,” said Eloise Brice, UH’s vice president for advancement and alumni. “Our students will be able to benefit from practical, real-world experience and impart their expertise to members of our community who are need of their services.”

