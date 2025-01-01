Beyoncé announces details of Cowboy Carter tour

Parkwood Entertainment

Fresh off her Grammy win for album of the year, Beyoncé has announced the details of her Cowboy Carter Tour.

The global trek features multiple dates in major cities, starting with four dates at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium beginning April 28. She’ll then do two dates at Chicago’s Soldier Field on May 15 and 17, and four dates at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, between May 22 and May 28.

Next, Bey hops across the pond for four dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium starting on June 5, followed by two dates at Stade de France in Paris on June 19 and 21. Bey then plays two shows at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston on June 28 and 29, followed by two shows in Washington, D.C.’s Northwest Stadium starting on July 4.

Right now, the tour is set to wrap up after two shows in Atlanta on July 10 and 11, but of course, more dates could be added.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14 at noon local time at beyonce.com but there are a number of presales. The BeyHive presale starts Feb. 11 at noon local time — visit Beyonce.com for details. You can sign up for an artist presale now through Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. ET via livemu.sc/beyonce. That presale starts Feb. 13 at noon local time.

In addition, there’s a Citi presale starting Feb. 12 at noon local time via citientertainment.com and a Verizon presale starting the same day and time. Visit Verizon.com/Access for those details.

Fans who want to travel to shows can visit beyonce.vibee.com for travel packages.

