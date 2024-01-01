‘Beyoncé Bowl’ is now available as a standalone on Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

Forget the “Alligator Tears”! There’s an announcement for those who cried real tears over missing Beyoncé‘s NFL halftime show on Christmas Day. The performance is now available to watch on Netflix as a standalone special titled Beyoncé Bowl.

“We’re screaming YA YA YA YA YA because BEYONCÉ BOWL, a standalone special, is now on netflix,” read an announcement shared by Strong Black Lead and Netflix, which delivered on the promise that it would be available to stream “later this week.”

The performance took place during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game, with appearances from Shaboozey, Post Malone, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy, one of the dancers onstage. Songs including “16 Carriages,” “Texas Hold ‘Em,” “Levii’s Jeans” and “Jolene” were on the set list, played with help from the Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band.

According to Nielsen, both the Ravens-Texans and Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Steelers games garnered a total of 65 million U.S. streams, with U.S. viewership acquiring more than 27 million viewers during the Beyoncé Bowl. They’re now the most-streamed NFL games in U.S. history, per Nielsen. The Ravens-Texans matchup was also the most-watched game on Christmas Day by those ages 18 to 34, earning 5.1 million U.S. viewers from that demographic.

“Bringing our members this record-breaking day of two NFL games was the best Christmas gift we could have delivered,” said Netflix’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria. “We’re thankful for our partnership with the NFL, all of our wonderful on-air talent, and let’s please not forget the electrifying Beyoncé and the brilliant Mariah Carey.”

Hans Schroeder, the executive vice president of media distribution at NFL, added he’s “thrilled with our first Christmas Gameday on Netflix with NFL games being streamed to a global audience.”

