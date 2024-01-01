Beyoncé earns the most certified titles for a female artist in RIAA history

Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Beyoncé‘s latest record-breaking moment is all thanks to recent accomplishments highlighted by the Recording Industry Association of America. The organization announced Tuesday that Bey has earned a few more certifications, bringing her to a total of 103. She now has the most certified titles for a female artist of all time.

“We are so excited to recognize the incredible talent, hard work and creative spirit reflected across diverse genres. Beyoncé’s iconic catalogue has earned the achievement of most certified titles for a female artist in RIAA’s history. Congratulations on this crowning milestone, Beyoncé, Parkwood Entertainment, Columbia Records — and we see you, BeyHive, streaming on repeat!” said RIAA President & COO Michele Ballantyne.

Earning Platinum certification were Bey’s Renaissance cuts “Alien Superstar” and “America Has a Problem”; “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” “Freedom” and “Daddy Lessons” from Lemonade; and her Cowboy Carter album.

Songs “Thique,” “16 Carriages” and “Plastic Off the Sofa” were some of the tracks that have been certified Gold. “Break My Soul,” “Baby Boy,” “Best Thing I Never Had,” the Renaissance album and more are now multi-Platinum hits.

