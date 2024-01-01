Beyoncé gets into holiday spirit, teases NFL Christmas halftime performance: See video

Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé is getting ready for the holidays with another iconic performance.

In a video she shared on social media and YouTube, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer is seen dressed in an all-white look with a matching snow-covered cowboy hat as she magically turns on the lights on her cactus Christmas tree.

She flashes a smile before the words, “HALFTIME SHOW THIS CHRISTMAS HOUSTON, TX,” appear onscreen.

It was announced in November that Beyoncé would be performing live during halftime of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game on Christmas Day as part of Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas game.

She announced the news with a video of her standing on a red rose-covered car, catching a football with one hand.

The game will take place in Beyoncé’s hometown, Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium, and the halftime show will be produced by her company, Parkwood Entertainment, and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

According to a press release, she will perform songs from her Cowboy Carter album for the first time.

Details about Beyoncé’s performance are still under wraps, but she is expected to bring out special guests featured on the album, according to the press release.

