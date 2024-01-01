Beyoncé has something coming for fans on Jan. 14

Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Following her halftime show performance at the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game on Dec. 25, Beyoncé revealed she has something else in store for her fans.

In a video shared to social media, Bey is pictured on a white stallion, swinging an American flag over her head to a Western-themed beat played on a trumpet. She then stops and looks toward the camera, before the video cuts off and reads, “1.14.25.”

“Look at that horse,” Bey writes in the caption, quoting lyrics from her song “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN.” The song, featuring Shaboozey, was one of the several Cowboy Carter tracks she performed at the halftime game Wednesday.

No further information about this mystery date has been revealed, but Live Nation’s repost of the teaser has many believing she’ll be announcing the dates for a Cowboy Carter ﻿tour.

