Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Chris Brown among second-round winners at NAACP Image Awards

Disney/Randy Holmes

Night two of the 56th NAACP Image Awards Pre-Awards Show took place Wednesday, revealing the second round of winners in the nontelevised award categories. Among them were Beyoncé, her daughter Blue Ivy, Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and Chris Brown.

Beyoncé dominated in the category of outstanding female artist, with her latest album, Cowboy Carter, winning outstanding album. Her oldest daughter, Blue, earned outstanding character voice-over performance (motion picture) for her work on Mufasa: The Lion King.

Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” won him outstanding song – hip-hop/rap song, and Doechii secured the award for outstanding new artist. Chris took home two awards — outstanding male artist and outstanding international song for “Hmmm” featuring Davido.

Other winners of the night include Adam Blackstone & Fantasia, who won outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional) for “Summertime,” and Malcolm Washington, winner of outstanding breakthrough creative (motion picture) for his work on Netflix’s The Piano Lesson. The Six Triple Eight won outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture, with star Ebony Obsidian winning outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Outstanding New Artist

Doechii – (Capitol Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Male Artist

Chris Brown – (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé – (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment LLC)

Outstanding International Song

“Hmmm” – Chris Brown feat. Davido (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Portrait” – Samara Joy (Verve Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Working For Me” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Adam Blackstone & Fantasia – “Summertime” (BASSic Black Entertainment Records/Anderson Music Group/EMPIRE)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart” (RCA Records/Sony Music International/Starboy Entertainment)

Outstanding Original Score for Television/Film

“Star Wars: The Acolyte (Original Soundtrack)” – (Walt Disney Records)

Outstanding Song – Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records)

Outstanding Album

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment LLC)

Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short Form

Stranded – (Broadway Video and Audible)

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information

Native Land Pod – (iHeartPodcasts, Reasoned Choice Media)

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle/Self-Help

We Don’t Always Agree with Ryan & Sterling – (ABF Creative & Indian Meadows Production)

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Motion Picture)

Wicked – Paul Tazewell (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Hair Styling (Television or Motion Picture)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist – Lawrence Davis (Peacock)

Outstanding Make-up (Television or Motion Picture)

Shirley – Debi Young (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble

Rebel Ridge – Keith Woulard, Nico Woulard (Netflix)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Emilia Pérez – (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)

Blue Ivy Carter – Mufasa: The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Dawn Porter – Luther: Never Too Much (Sony Music Entertainment/Sony Music Publishing/CNN Films)

Outstanding Cinematography in a Motion Picture

Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Malcolm Washington – The Piano Lesson (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Ebony Obsidian – The Six Triple Eight (Netflix)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

The Six Triple Eight – (Netflix)

The 56th NAACP Image Awards will take place Saturday at the Pasadena Civic Center, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS.

