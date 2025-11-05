Beyoncé kicks off Cowboy Carter Tour joined by daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The Cowboy Carter Tour has begun.

Beyoncé kicked off her highly anticipated tour to support her eighth studio album at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

The 35-time Grammy-winning artist was joined by two of her three children — daughters Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter — at her first show, which ran for nearly three hours and included 39 songs.

Blue Ivy, 13, took the stage for “America Has a Problem,” dancing front and center while the crowd cheered.

Later in the show, Rumi, 7, made her concert debut alongside her mom and sister, appearing onstage during “Protector.”

Beyoncé closed out her first show by soaring above the crowd in a car while performing “16 Carriages” and then sang “Amen,” the last song on her Cowboy Carter album.

Throughout this spring and summer, the Cowboy Carter Tour will take Beyoncé across the country and across the Atlantic.

Beyoncé released her Cowboy Carter album on March 29, 2024. In February, the 27-track project took home album of the year at the Grammys, a rare award that had eluded Beyoncé prior to this year.

