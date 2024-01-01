Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion and Kendrick Lamar score new MTV VMA nods

VMA

The MTV VMAs have unveiled the nominations for four social categories: Best Trending Video, VMAs Most Iconic Performance, Song of the Summer and Best Group.

The nominees for Best Trending Video include Beyoncé for “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba for “Mamushi” and Tinashe for “Nasty.” Beyoncé is also nominated in the Most Iconic Performance category for the year she revealed her pregnancy while singing “Love on Top.”

In the Song of the Summer category, nominees include Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That,” GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be,” Kendrick’s “Not Like Us,” SZA’s “Saturn” and Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby.”

Voting for each category will be hosted on MTV’s Instagram Story.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will air live on Sept. 11 from the UBS Arena in Queens, New York.

Here are the nominees for the social categories:

Best Trending Video (voting starts Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. ET on @MTV Instagram Story)

Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”

Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti – “I LUV IT”

Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!”

Charli xcx – “Apple”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi”

Tinashe – “Nasty”

Best Group (voting runs from Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. ET to Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. ET)

*NSYNC

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

NCT Dream

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Twenty One Pilots

Song of Summer (voting runs from Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. ET through Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. ET)

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

SZA – “Saturn”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Tommy Richman – “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”

